Jerry Seinfeld

Fri. Dec. 14 | Jerry Seinfeld’s fans can catch him on Netflix, either driving a car while talking to other comedians or in footage of his standup act from the years before the launch of his namesake TV sitcom. Fans can catch his live standup act at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

Swearin’

Fri. Dec. 14 | In 2017, singer-songwriter Allison Crutchfield released her acclaimed solo debut “Tourist in this Town” and reunited with her Philadelphia trio, returning with October’s “Fall into the Sun” (Merge), a rough-edged, grown-up revival of its ragged rock ‘n’ roll. Dark Thoughts and Pope open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

6LACK

Sat. Dec. 15 | The Grammy Award-nominated rapper (for his 2016 debut “Free 6lack” and single “PRBLMS”) earned another nomination last week for “Pretty Little Fears,” the standout single from 2018 album “East Atlanta Love Letter,” an emotional, meditative deep dive backed by haunting, minimal production. Deante Hitchcock opens at 9 p.m. at The Joy Theater.

Christine Ebersole

Sat. Dec. 15 | Singer and actress Christine Ebersole is a Tony Award winner (“Grey Gardens,” “42nd Street”), appeared in films (“Tootsie”) and TV (“Sullivan & Son”) and was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” She is accompanied by Seth Rudetsky and there’s an appearance by “Grey Gardens” composer Scott Frankel in this Broadway at NOCCA show at 8 p.m.

Harry Connick Jr.

Sat. Dec. 15 | In the middle of a tour in which he’s celebrating New Orleans’ tricentennial by playing songs from and about New Orleans, Harry Connick Jr. mixes in holiday songs, gospel, jazz, funk and R&B in a show benefiting the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music at the Musicians Village. At 7:30 p.m. at UNO Lakefront Arena.

Harry Shearer and Judith Owen’s 'Christmas Without Tears'

Mon.-Tue. Dec. 17-18 | Comedian, actor and radio host Harry Shearer and singer Judith Owen are joined by local musicians for a mix of traditional and irreverent holiday tunes. Proceeds benefit Le Petit Theatre and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic. At 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre.