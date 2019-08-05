In the strange, textured landscape of post-rock, Godspeed You! Black Emperor stands out. The constantly morphing Canadian collective formed in the mid-1990s and released its debut album, “F#A# ∞,” in 1997. The group released two more albums, including the widely acclaimed “Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven,” before announcing a hiatus in 2003. Fans had to wait nearly a decade for the release of its next project, 2012’s “ALLELUJAH! DON’T BEND! ASCEND!”

Through the group’s dissolution and reformation, Godspeed You! has cemented a cult status, transfixing legions of devotees under the spell of its rich orchestral arrangements and slowly shifting timbres. The group’s most recent LP, “Luciferian Towers” (2017), presents a grim, dirgelike facade, but hopeful-sounding harmonies emerge.

Godspeed You! performs live as a 10-piece band, with its only permanent member, Efrim Menuck (pictured), playing guitar, keyboards and tape loops. He leads musicians and projectionists with a limitless appetite for exploration.

Manas opens at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., (504) 528-9569; www.thejoytheater.com. Tickets $25-$50.