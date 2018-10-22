Stephan Jenkins is overlooking the site of a recent shark attack off the coast of Encinitas, California when asked whether he remembers performing at the first-ever Voodoo Festival in New Orleans in 1999.
“I don’t really remember anything from that year,” he tells Gambit. “It’s all kind of a blur. I remember being really overwhelmed.”
That’s understandable, considering the festival gig followed the release of the mammoth 1997 self-titled debut album from his band Third Eye Blind, which spawned several ubiquitous singles and rocketed Third Eye Blind into the books as the exception of late-’90s “alt-rock” band, propelled by hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “How’s It Going To Be” and “Graduate.”
“The first year, everything was more than I could handle,” Jenkins says. “But I lived!”
When Voodoo debuted at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park, it was among the last of the decade’s “alternative rock” festivals, a much smaller one-day event than its three-day, mega-branded weekend festival today. Its inaugural lineup included Moby, Wyclef Jean and Third Eye Blind.
Twenty years later, the band returns to New Orleans to headline Voodoo’s 20th anniversary. (“We’ll be there with bells on,” Jenkins says.)
Third Eye Blind was one of the last “big” bands to break out of San Francisco, where the band crammed into an apartment in the lower Haight-Ashbury district before its mainstream break.
“None of us had jobs to speak of,” Jenkins says. “I did this and that. We were able to press the kind of things we wanted to do on our own terms.”
Jenkins, who still lives in San Francisco, has watched the Bay Area’s dynamic shift from conservative culture clashes with bohemian enclaves to its current Silicon Valley absorption, while residents are squeezed out of an increasingly unaffordable, gentrified city that’s “always been a place for weirdos,” he says, as much as it has had a sense of westward expansion and possibility.
“Now I have friends who are 25, 29, 30 years old, and they’re all living five or six to an apartment, but they’re all living to make rent,” Jenkins says. ”That changes the culture of the city in a very negative way. I worry about my city, but I’m also a loyal dog. I’m SFO to the bone and I’m going to live and die there.”
The band’s Elektra debut broke out of the decade’s quiet-loud guitar-rock dynamic with giant, clean and wide-open chords and Jenkins’ breathless, nasal vocals, wringing melodies out of vulnerable storytelling and intense narratives — a generation of fans in karaoke bars still are scream-singing along to songs about suicide, drug use, misogyny, depression and immense heartache — and wrapping up the disaffected ’90s zeitgeist with earnest pleas to snap out of it.
Third Eye Blind followed its debut with 1999’s “Blue,” after which the band would see several lineup changes and release a handful of albums with Jenkins at the helm.
Over the last two decades, his songs and sensitivity have wrestled in the domain of what are now today’s culture of toxic masculinity, mental health issues and sexual harassment; Jenkins says he doesn’t necessarily write songs about politics but politics inform his songwriting.
“All of those issues were the #MeToo issues now. It all comes from being written in the same perspective,” he says. “I only write about things that provoke me and make a dent on me in some emotional way. Those come from the landscape of friction and friends and relationships and trying to find a way to live with a sense of aliveness and connection and dignity and redemption, in this life, and with all the passions from which we eke a living. But sometimes it’s also the landscape of something so appalling.”
Earlier this year, the band released its “Thanks for Everything” EP of cover songs, from songs by fellow Bay Area band Happy Diving and Washington’s Chastity Belt to Santigold and Tim Buckley. Jenkins is working on new songs, but politics, media and the cultural divide are “showing up in places,” a bit of “Pete Seeger, Fugazi, straight-down-the-pipe” songwriting, he says.
“We’ve always been punk rock in a certain way,” Jenkins says. “We’ve always been, ‘Go ahead, huck it out there and let the consequences be damned.’”