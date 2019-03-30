After a year's worth of planning to get The Rolling Stones as the headliners for the 50th installment of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, it all came down to a doctor's note:
"Mick [Jagger] has been advised by doctors that he cannot go out on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment." The medical problem was not specified.
I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019
And just like that, one of the world's most famous bands canceled its 17-city tour of North America, which included the New Orleans Fair Grounds on what was to be Stones Thursday. (Meanwhile, 75-year-old Keith Richards — who seems to be made of nicotine and gristle at this point — just keeps rolling on.)
While the other dates on the tour can be made up in the future, the Stones' performance at Jazz Fest cannot; it was the crown jewel in the festival's golden anniversary lineup, and had required a special ticketing system and a rearrangement of the schedules so the band was the only one playing late on May 2.
The festival issued a terse statement this morning — "Information regarding May 2 ticket refunds and second weekend VIP package adjustments is forthcoming." As of several days ago, Jazz Fest had just released extra tickets for that Thursday at $250 apiece.
Meanwhile, what band has the star power and fan base to possibly replace the Stones? The Advocate's Keith Spera suggests U2 or Paul McCartney, before explaining why neither is a realistic option. A reunited Talking Heads probably could fill the bill as well, but that's not going to happen, either.
Here's what you're saying on social media about the Stones cancellation:
Holy crap the Rolling Stones canceled their JazzFest appearance. This is going to be an EPIC cluster.#NewOrleans #JazzFest2019 https://t.co/77QgLZoCy4— Aunt Piddy 🏳️🌈 (@AuntPiddy) March 30, 2019
The problem with them parlaying the ticket as usual is I paid for The Rolling Stones. I would never have paid that price if I had seen them before and now I too want my money back. Who could replace them that would be satisfactory? Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin come to mind...— thecajunjew (@thecajunjew) March 30, 2019
There should be a special VIP tent at Jazz Fest this year for all the high-rolling scalpers who failed to refund the thousands of untaxed dollars they scammed from Rolling Stones fans. #rollingstones #jazzfest pic.twitter.com/ur1fWce7BB— Matthew Hales ⚜️ (@VivaNOLA) March 30, 2019
My guess for a Rolling Stones replacement is Jimmy Buffet. #jazzfest— craftylildevil (@craftylildevil) March 30, 2019
..... The Rolling Stones cancelled their JazzFest appearance because Mick Jagger needs "medical treatment"? .... Two words: pic.twitter.com/blNvw3eeVJ— King Rhino 🦏 (@KingRhiNOLa) March 30, 2019