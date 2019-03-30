NO.stonesline.011819.cg.187.JPG
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival producer Quint Davis sticks out his tongue like Mick Jagger as long lines build outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday, January 17, 2019 as The Rolling Stones tickets go on sale for the Jazz & Heritage Festival.

 Advocate Staff photo by CHRIS GRANGER

After a year's worth of planning to get The Rolling Stones as the headliners for the 50th installment of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, it all came down to a doctor's note:

"Mick [Jagger] has been advised by doctors that he cannot go out on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment." The medical problem was not specified.

And just like that, one of the world's most famous bands canceled its 17-city tour of North America, which included the New Orleans Fair Grounds on what was to be Stones Thursday. (Meanwhile, 75-year-old Keith Richards — who seems to be made of nicotine and gristle at this point — just keeps rolling on.)

While the other dates on the tour can be made up in the future, the Stones' performance at Jazz Fest cannot; it was the crown jewel in the festival's golden anniversary lineup, and had required a special ticketing system and a rearrangement of the schedules so the band was the only one playing late on May 2.

The festival issued a terse statement this morning — "Information regarding May 2 ticket refunds and second weekend VIP package adjustments is forthcoming." As of several days ago, Jazz Fest had just released extra tickets for that Thursday at $250 apiece.

Meanwhile, what band has the star power and fan base to possibly replace the Stones? The Advocate's Keith Spera suggests U2 or Paul McCartney, before explaining why neither is a realistic option. A reunited Talking Heads probably could fill the bill as well, but that's not going to happen, either.

Here's what you're saying on social media about the Stones cancellation:

