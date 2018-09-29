New Orleans hip-hop and R&B powerhouse Tank and the Bangas released a video for "Spaceships," the latest single from the band's forthcoming full-length album on Verve Forecast Records.

Nick Spanos directs the Bangas crew daydreaming at their "day jobs" inside Hank's Super Market on St. Claude Avenue, where they consider cartoonish cash grabs and their consequences, from embezzling and ambulance chasing to the trappings of fame.

The band heads out on a fall tour with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor in October.