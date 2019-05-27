Rapper Johnson Barnes III (Blu) and producer Aleksander Manfredi (Exile) met in the early 2000s, years after the end of hip-hop’s golden age. Blu was working as a hype man for older performers, including Slum Village, and Exile was producing for singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, who introduced the West Coast duo. They began working together and released their debut album, “Below the Heavens,” in 2007. Blu’s agile, poetic bars and Exile’s soulful, sample-heavy beats meshed perfectly, transporting listeners to earlier times. Only 3,000 copies were pressed, and the record’s scarcity added to its lore, eventually solidifying it as a cult classic.
It took five years for Blu & Exile to release follow-up “Give Me My Flowers While I Can Still Smell Them.” After another five years, the duo put out an album of unreleased material from the “Below the Heavens” sessions titled “In the Beginning: Before the Heavens.” On Friday, May 24, they dropped an EP of new material, “True & Livin’.” Through the years, they’ve barely tweaked their formula, but that stands to reason. Why change what already works well?
At midnight Wednesday, May 29, at The Howlin’ Wolf Den, 907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com. Tickets $12.