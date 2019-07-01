Charly Bliss is a Brooklyn, New York power-pop outfit you’ll soon hear about if you haven’t already. Eva Hendricks delivers catchy vocals, while guitarist Spencer Fox, bassist Dan Shure and drummer Sam Hendricks lay down infectious grooves with references to synth pop, garage rock and early 2000s indie rock.

The band has been releasing music since original members Eva Hendricks and Fox were in high school, dropping their debut EP in 2011. It wasn’t until 2017 that the group put out its first studio LP, “Guppy,” via Barsuk Records. Raw and exuberant, it perfectly captures how it feels to be young in today’s messy world while harkening back to earlier eras of indie pop.

Charly Bliss released its latest album, “Young Enough,” in May on Barsuk. It’s more polished than “Guppy,” leaning more heavily into mainstream pop than its predecessor. But even on its poppiest tracks, the band never loses the edge that pushes its music beyond bubblegum to something much more savory.

Emily Reo and Matt Surfin’ and Friends open at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567. Tickets $15 in advance, $17 at the door.

