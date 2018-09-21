Emerging from community meetings after several bars and music venues pulled the plug amid targeted enforcement sweeps, the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans has helped reframe the conversation around music and culture from something the city should merely deal with — a loud bar, a marching group, brass bands playing after a “curfew” — into an asset. That means not just protecting it, but helping it thrive.

The organization has evolved from its “reactive” approach to helping workers and institutions in the cultural economy into a proactive one, from drafting policy proposals to publishing “good visitor guides” and taking an intersectional approach to addressing the city’s inequities.

That shift to making institutional changes now has MaCCNO on the frontlines of the debate over the future of the tourism economy — who it supports, where does the money go, and how can it better support the city’s culture and hospitality workers.

MaCCNO executive director Ethan Ellestad says the group is asking how the city can “change the paradigm to get those resources back into the community.”

The group’s sixth anniversary celebration is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 at Siberia Lounge.

In some ways, 2018 has circled back to the early days of the organization — a new administration trying to grapple with cultural issues and have better representation in City Hall, and some familiar faces (District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who helped draft the so-called “noise ordinance,” is back in that seat).

Over the last several years, MaCCNO has embraced its intersectional role, from supporting strip club workers following Bourbon Street raids to immigrant groups protesting the city’s surveillance network. MaCCNO says the tourism industry often depoliticizes culture, and there often is “mental disconnect between ‘social justice’ and arts and culture,” says program director Hannah Kreiger-Benson says.

“As soon as start to get in the space of social justice, making that point is something that needs to be done more,” Ellestad says. “New Orleans culture came from an oppositional space a lot of the time — it’s part of the DNA of music and culture. We do a disservice to art if we depoliticize it for mass consumption.”

While the group is looking at some of those larger issues, it’s still parsing through the byzantine nature of permits, decades-old ordinances regulating performance and culture, and figuring out how to navigate City Hall as an artist. (“We’re the person who gets the phone calls about the anomalies,” Kreiger-Benson says).

MaCCNO aims to “fill in the gaps” between music and culture and policy, and “translate information from one sphere to another,” Kreiger-Benson says. The challenges ahead are not just in clarifying those laws and shaping new ones, but to “actively make things better,” she says.

“One things we have done in six years is show we’re still here,” Ellestad says. “You can’t ignore us or you ignore these issues.”