Albert Hammond, Jr.

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday

Wisner Stage

Albert Hammond Jr. forever will be known as the guitarist of The Strokes, but don’t expect “Is This It?” played back-to-front with “Last Nite” as the encore during his solo performances. You’re more likely to see Hammond dust off a Guided by Voices cover than any of his early 2000s hits these days.

Voodoo Fest fans can at least rest assured that Hammond’s now four album solo discography does share some DNA with his other band. Hammond’s intricate yet catchy guitar lines continue to drive most songs, and his vocal work even at times echoes the familiar lo-fi distortion effect popularized by bandmate Julian Casablancas (yes, that’s current bandmate; Casablancas recently told Australian press that 2019 is on the Strokes’ radar).

But Hammond’s latest album — “Francis Trouble,” released in March — probably makes the starkest distinction between his projects. While The Strokes represented rebellion and sang about last calls and long nights turned into days, Hammond’s latest stands as his most personal work to date. The title explicitly refers to the twin brother the guitarist almost had. Hammond only recently learned (at age 36) that brother Francis had been stillborn, with only his fingernail found among Albert’s placenta. But these songs push further. In the liner notes, Hammond also dedicated the album to psychotherapist Andrew Park, who the musician credits with helping him get his life back on track (Hammond had a drug problem in the early days of The Strokes, but currently is sober). Park died in 2016, and through the creation of this album the songwriter wanted to continue the self-exploration his therapist encouraged.

Single “Far Away Truths” sounds like a zippy punk tune but deals with relationships fading before one realizes they’ve changed. “Set to Attack” has Beatles-ish melodic melancholy accompanying Strokes-effect vocals, and its message seems darker than the sounds indicate. The results may be Hammond’s best work to date, making this the best time to catch him in years. — NATHAN MATTISE

Mumford & Sons

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday

Altar Stage

Mumford & Sons rose to the top of the neo-folk-rock food chain with a string of singles in the late 2000s, but it was the band’s live performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards alongside Bob Dylan and The Avett Brothers that solidified its popularity in the U.S. Just two years later, the British group won Album of The Year at the Grammys for its second recording, “Babel,” while debut album “Sigh No More” went on to sell more than 4 million copies. Even people who don’t know the band likely can hum along to the singles “Little Lion Man” or “I Will Wait.”

Mumford & Sons combined the multi-instrumental talents of lead singer Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane in a banjo-driven sound and a loosely defined old-timey aesthetic that reinterpreted the sounds of the American past. The band thus falls in a long line of British musical reinvention of Americana, repackaging our sounds and selling them back to us in a more sanitized form. Along the way, the band found rapt audiences in listeners longing for a more “authentic” present. The band rode the rails of its aesthetics until the wheels came off, and by 2015 audience interest flagged. Mumford & Sons responded by redirecting itself to a more alt-rock sound, and this is where we find it today, using its truly ample multi-instrumentalist talents to perform banjoless stadium tracks with slick delivery. Mumford released the single “Guiding Light” ahead of November release “Delta.” Its Voodoo Fest set will show whether the band continues to explore new ground, but it’s sure to mix in some hits as well. — HOLLY HOBBS