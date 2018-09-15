X at One Eyed Jacks

"Doors 8, Show 9." This photo of X headlining One Eyed Jacks Sept. 9 was taken at 12:33 a.m. the following morning.

Ah, there's that band you've wanted to see. Tickets are reasonable and there's an opening act that might prove interesting. And the club says "Doors 8. Show 9."

"Doors 8. Show 9." But what does that really mean in New Orleans' music and club culture?

Recently I went to see X and CC Adcock and the Lafayette Marquis at One Eyed Jacks. Strolled up to the club at 8:50 p.m. But there seemed to have been some ticketing snafu; the club wasn't open yet, 50 minutes late, and there was a long line for people to have ID checked, then a place for them to have their tickets retrieved at a desk and wristbands applied. Finally, there was a line going in the other direction for those with wristbands waiting to get in. I'm not sure what time that line started moving, but it was well after 9 p.m.

The opener started well after 10 p.m. Finally the headliners went on at 11:25 p.m. on a Sunday night; we got out of there around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Two nights later, the situation repeated itself at Santos Bar: "Doors 8. Show 9." This time there were two opening acts before the headliner (the 5.6.7.8's) and the first, Guitar Lightnin' Lee, didn't go on until 10-ish. And he played a full set.

Though the Santos Bar is a great place just to hang out, particularly upstairs, my old ass was tired. When I bailed at 11:19 p.m., the second opener (The Royal Pendletons) hadn't even taken the stage, so I imagine the 5.6.7.8's finally began their set well past midnight.

This would not be a problem if I was 25 again. Many things would not be a problem if I was 25 again

At a venue like the Orpheum or the Civic, shows tend to be reasonably prompt, but every smaller club seems to have its own interpretation. And then there's an outlier like Chickie Wah Wah, which has carved out a niche for Cranky Old People Who Have to Get Up in the Morning with shows that start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

So I don't know what "Doors 8. Show 9." means in New Orleans. I posed the question to New Orleans Twitter, which as we all know has Opinions on Things — and I asked people to indicate their relative level of geezer-dom. These were some of the answers I got.

