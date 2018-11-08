Attention all area hatchet-wielding Juggalos, Juggalettes, Juggalas and Juggalx: time to check on those Faygo and facepaint reserves.

Insane Clown Posse — Detroit poet laureates Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope — returns to New Orleans on a two-night stand at the House of Blues on Feb. 16-17, 2019, which the duo has declared Juggalo Weekend.

The weekend festival falls on the same weekend as Krewe du Vieux, aligning ICP's conceptual Dark Carnival with Carnival itself.

The Psychopathic Records co-founders landed in Baton Rouge earlier this year, and they packed Southport Hall in New Orleans in 2016 during a 20th anniversary tour for their third album "Riddle Box."

Last year, a massive crowd of hatchet family members descended on Washington D.C., in part as a protest of the FBI's ludicrous designation of ICP's fanbase as a "gang" and a politically minded version of ICP's Gathering festival, bringing thousands of down-with-the-clown fans together as a powerful front against the -isms it has denounced.

Juggalo Weekend will follow the release of ICP's 15th studio LP, "Fearless Fred Fury," set for release on Feb. 15, 2019.

Tickets are $30-$115 and are on sale now.