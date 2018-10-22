New Orleans futurefunk outfit Sexy Dex and the Fresh last left us smoldering in the purple fumes of its 2016 spaceship “Plus 1 Edition,” a decadent distortion of lo-fi funk and R&B filtered through VHS test patterns. The band followed with its increasingly explosive live sound and look — leather and mesh, pleather and pink neon, gold chains and Dexter Gilmore’s writhing guitar riffs competing with Benjamin Buchbinder’s acid-laced synthesizers — tightening the band’s cosmic sounds far beyond the realms of south Louisiana’s outer rim.

The band presents five new songs on 2018 EP “Don’t Play My B Sides,” bursting with bigger and brighter production, singed by cathode ray tube television static and polluted with internet ephemera, a live funk rendering of vaporwave visions and ’90s teen dreams. All that is on display in the accompanying music videos for each track, a series of colorful DIY nosedives blurred by smoke machines and arcade-cabinet video quality.

In the court of Sexy Dex & the Fresh Sexy Dex & the Fresh stops, then Dexter Gilmore, performing in patterned pants and a leather biker jacket patched with leopard print to ma…

Still at the helm is singer and guitarist Gilmore, whose Prince-influenced delirium — an undeniable force on stage — infects the frantic single “Play me Birdie” and addictive, squiggly-bass-driven dance machine “These Young Charms,” brightened up with ecstatic harmonies from vocalist Gabrielle Washington. The band also dials in washed-out post-punk and shoegaze (“!Wait!”), huffing the fumes of its hypnagogic pop and rocketing into the unknown.

Tickets $10. Video Age and DJ Heelturn open at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Gasa Gasa., 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com.