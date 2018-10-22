Sexy Dex and the Fresh
Photo by Milan Ray

New Orleans futurefunk outfit Sexy Dex and the Fresh last left us smoldering in the purple fumes of its 2016 spaceship “Plus 1 Edition,” a decadent distortion of lo-fi funk and R&B filtered through VHS test patterns. The band followed with its increasingly explosive live sound and look — leather and mesh, pleather and pink neon, gold chains and Dexter Gilmore’s writhing guitar riffs competing with Benjamin Buchbinder’s acid-laced synthesizers — tightening the band’s cosmic sounds far beyond the realms of south Louisiana’s outer rim.

The band presents five new songs on 2018 EP “Don’t Play My B Sides,” bursting with bigger and brighter production, singed by cathode ray tube television static and polluted with internet ephemera, a live funk rendering of vaporwave visions and ’90s teen dreams. All that is on display in the accompanying music videos for each track, a series of colorful DIY nosedives blurred by smoke machines and arcade-cabinet video quality.

Still at the helm is singer and guitarist Gilmore, whose Prince-influenced delirium — an undeniable force on stage — infects the frantic single “Play me Birdie” and addictive, squiggly-bass-driven dance machine “These Young Charms,” brightened up with ecstatic harmonies from vocalist Gabrielle Washington. The band also dials in washed-out post-punk and shoegaze (“!Wait!”), huffing the fumes of its hypnagogic pop and rocketing into the unknown.

Tickets $10. Video Age and DJ Heelturn open at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Gasa Gasa., 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com.

