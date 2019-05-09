It's way too early to know who's going to be playing at the 2020 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. But one thing's for sure: the two-weekend, four-day schedule set this year will continue.

Jazz Fest organizers today announced that the 51st annual Jazz Fest will take place April 23–26 and April 30–May 3.

As for the just-concluded festival — Jazz Fest's 50th — 475,000 fans passed through the gates at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, according to Jazz Fest officials.