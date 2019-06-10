“Weird Al” Yankovic
Thu. June 13 | Parodying pop hits provides an endless stream of new material, but “Weird Al” Yankovic has made his own mark, winning Grammy awards (some in comedy categories) and having an album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. For this tour, he’s backed by an orchestra and backup singers. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.
“Much Ado About Nothing”
Fri.-Sun. June 14-30 | The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane University opens its season with the Bard’s comedy about rumors and intrigue, in which Benedick, a lord in Padua, and Beatrice each are told the other harbors a secret love for them. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Tulane University’s Lupin Theater.
Sebadoh
Fri. June 14 | Sebadoh hit the 1990s alt-rock scene with albums including 1991’s “Sebadoh III" and 1994’s “Bakesale.” The band is back with its first studio album in six years, “Act Surprised,” with hints of shoegaze and an agitated approach to the new millennium, as on “Raging River.” Waveless opens at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
“Shear Madness”
Fri.-Sun. June 14-30 | Jefferson Performing Arts Society ran a popular production of the comic whodunit set in a hair salon at its theater in Westwego. A cast including Janet Shea, Casey Groves, John Detty is back for a run that opens Friday and runs through June 30. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre.
Louisiana Bicycle Festival
Sat. June 15 | There are art bikes, vintage bikes, a bicycle parade, a ride, bike accessory and food vendors and more at the annual festival in Abita Springs. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Level Street.
A Kingdom, A Car Wash
Sun. June 16 | As a fundraiser for a tour of its abstract theatrical piece, “A Kingdom, A Chasm,” Vagabond Inventions presents photo exhibits, a junk garden, a kiddie pool, performances by Jenny Sargent, dance artist Shannon Stewart, Owen Ever, Khiry Armstead, Lisa Shattuck, Adam Tourek and others. Performances are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AllWays Lounge & Theatre. Carwashes by formally attired performers are available 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.