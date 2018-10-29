Find a Halloween night trick — or an All Saints' Day treat — at one of these concerts or dance parties around town.

Death Bells, Missing and Gools

10 p.m.

Poor Boys, 1328 St. Bernard Ave.

Local goth outfit Missing — set to release full-length debut album “The Miserablist” — mires in the gloom with appropriately spooky-named New Orleans surf punks Gools and melancholic New Romantic post-punks Death Bells. DJ Mouthfeel also is on the bill.

Galactic and New Breed Brass Band

10 p.m.

Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave.; www.tipitinas.com

Previous themes for the New Orleans funk band’s long-running Halloween show dipped into burlesque and the Star Wars universe. This year the band is going with a “Name That Tune” guessing game. Tickets $38.

Goatwhore

Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave.

Among the living mammoths of the New Orleans metal scene is the long-running blackened sludge outfit, kicking off a Metal Alliance tour with Black Tusk and The Casualties on Halloween night, fittingly. Tickets $20.

Quintron & Miss Pussycat and JEFF the Brotherhood

10 p.m.

One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St.; www.oneeyedjacks.net

The annual monster mash from the inventor-maestro and puppeteer partner invites Nashville guitar-and-drum duo JEFF the Brotherhood, whose 2018 LP “Magick Songs” spans hypnotic krautrock and blissed-out psychedelics, a respite from their 20-ton rock 'n' roll barrage. The Three-Brained Robot and DJs A Bear and Carlos Rossi also join the party this year. Tickets $15.

Santoria

8 p.m.

Santos Bar, 1135 Decatur St.; www.santosbar.com

The Halloween all-nighter at the French Quarter’s most Danzig-friendly bar and venue opens its two floors for four DJs (Otto, Tristan, Mykhell, Eugene) playing darker dance music until early morning. Free admission.

Slashdance

10 p.m.

Sidney’s Saloon, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.; www.sidneyssaloon.com

The ninth annual event from New Orleans synthesizer worshippers and post-disco dancers Disko Obscura and All the Colors of the Dark spins a macabre mix of ice cold electronic music, from obscure giallo soundtracks to grim EBM and post-punk, pumped across a dance floor smothered in fog machines. Free admission.

Spectral Clump

10 p.m.

1240 Montegut St.

The aftermath party for Hugo Gyrl’s surreal nightmare “The Subletter’s Omen” features club and ballroom DJs B. Ames and A Village Raid, New Orleans bounce DJ Rusty Lazer, installations from a host of underground artists, and performances from club artist Gage Boone, among others. Admission $10, $15 without a costume.

Valerie Sassyfras

10 p.m.

The Den at Howlin’ Wolf, 907 S. Peters St.; www.thehowlinwolf.com/the-den.html

One-woman band/performance artist/dance party Valerie Sassyfras hosts a costume party to accompany her fleet of choreographed dancers, including a T-Rex, and her eccentric Muzak cabaret. And Then Came Humans opens. Admission $5.