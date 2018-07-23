Dillard University music professor Edward Anderson and Cristina Miranda of the State University of Maranhao and the Center for Higher Education, both in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao, created Creole Connections (www.creoleconnections.org) to explore cultural similarities in nations affected by the African diaspora and colonial slave trade.
Programming will examine links among Louisiana, Brazil and Caribbean nations, particularly Haiti and Cuba. The program kicks off a concert series with an event featuring jazz and Brazilian music.
While performing in Brazil with his band Blue Orleans three years ago, Anderson met singer and actress Anaadi, who blends jazz, reggae, soul and Brazilian sounds. In 2017, she released the jazz-heavy album Nocturno.
At this show, she’ll be backed by a band including pianist Darrell Lavigne, who curated music for the event, along with percussionist Bill Summers, drummer Adonis Rose, bassist Chris Severin and saxophonist Khari Allen Lee.
The program will include jazz with an emphasis on swing and music by Brazilian composers Pixinguinha, a master of jazz and choros, Luiz Gonzaga, the “King of Baiao,” a rhythmic popular musical genre that emerged from Bahia, and Caetano Veloso, a guitarist who combines Brazilian folk music and influences including tropicalia and bossa nova.
New Orleans composer and guitarist Don Vappie will discuss musical connections between New Orleans and Creole Connection countries.
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. George & Leah McKenna Museum of African Art, 2003 Carondelet St., (504) 323-5074; www.mckennamuseum.org.