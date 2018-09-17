What started as a jam session at guitarist Cliff Hines' house inspired Max Moran — a prolific, versatile jazz bassist and sideman for countless New Orleans artists — to build a band around the idea of "a way of playing where you just let things happen."
"We had this chemistry and we all trust each other," Moran says. "That was part of the process. Collective improvisation. Letting things happen, not knowing where it will start or end."
With longtime friends and collaborators Hines, Khris Royal, Joe Dyson and Concun Pappas, Moran loosely assembled a long-running ensemble, Neospectric, to give Moran the space to play his own compositions, "bringing my own ideas to the table but also letting everyone else speak freely," he says. The band's debut full-length album Neospectric — mastered by veteran engineer Bob Power (D'Angelo, Erykah Badu, MeShell Ndegeocello) — will be released in October
"It feels like a new start," he says. "Even if I don't continue to be a band leader forever, or even if being a band leader isn't my primary focus, it's marking the fact that I'm not just a sideman, that I'm an artist, I have my own ideas and I have something I want to present, and I can say I've done that now."
In 2010, Moran graduated from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, studying under Alvin Batiste and bassist Chris Severin, and was brought under the wing of Donald Harrison, who has enlisted Moran in his quintet and Congo Nation. Moran later attended Berklee College of Music, returning to New Orleans between semesters to put his band together, learning to adapt from his comfortable spot as a bassist outside the spotlight and into the role of a bandleader.
"I'm still getting used to it," he says. "Generally what we do is lay a foundation. We groove. … As long as the rhythm section is locked in and it feels good, whatever happens on top can all go in crazy directions."
After graduating from Berklee, Moran moved to New York briefly with the hope of becoming "the jazz bass player, the most 'killing it' jazz bass player," he says. "Then I realized that's not what I really wanted to do. That was a big part of moving back home. I'd rather be doing a lot more original stuff and being a part of bands that are collectively growing together instead of picking up gigs here and there and struggling."
As a member of the Bridge Trio alongside drummer Dyson and pianist Pappas, Moran helps spin the nimble outfit's nouveau swing into futuristic jazz. That band also plans to release an album later this year.
Moran also performs with hip-hop and funk band The GRID, led by drummer AJ Hall and fronted by rapper Nesby Phips. "I want all of my gigs to be with great people I like pushing creatively or who allow me creative freedom," Moran says.
A 2016 Bubble Bath Records EP from Neospectric glimpsed that versatility. With Neospectric, Moran flexes throughout his far-out instrumental meditations, neo-psychedelic funk, massive riffs and energetic walls of sound ("Chest") and neo-soul and R&B ("Summer"), but Moran gives each song the space for his band to share impressive, emotional solos and rich, liquid grooves. The album opens with an explosive, Parliament-esque introduction with Nicholas Payton and Fiend, then closes with James Baldwin's voice emerging from a deep well of ambient jazz on "Freedom," Moran's parting message delivered with his sensitive, celestial composition.
His rotating Neospectric cast all appears on the album, a reflection of his world-building performance philosophy, along with contributions from Weedie Braimah and Donald Harrison.
"The biggest concept with it, even with the artwork, is this idea we're all interconnected, we're all one, inseparable from each other and our environments and the universe, a concept that's special to me and on my mind a lot lately," he says. "Maybe it's the start of me being seen in a different light, not just the guy who can make the gig, like, 'Oh, he's got his own ideas and shit.' It's a step toward carving out your own identity and finding out what that is."