Sept. 24
Poulenc Trio with clarinetist Alex Fiterstein
Friends of Music presents the chamber music concert.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Sept. 25
Lyrica Baroque
The local chamber ensemble performs works by George Frideric Handel, Johan Sebastian Bach and others.
UNO Performing Arts Center
Sept. 26
From the New World
Thomas Wilkins directs the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) and pianist Louis Schwizgebel in a program highlighted by Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9.”
Orpheum Theater
Oct. 3-13
Crescent City Chamber Music Festival New Orleans
The Manhattan Chamber Players and the Lysander Piano Trio highlight a festival that includes many free concerts and other events. Various locations.
www.crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com.
Oct. 15
Giacomo Baldelli
Versipel New Music presents the New York guitarist.
Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St.; www.verspiel.org
Oct. 15
Berlin Counterpoint
The wind and piano sextet performs works by Johann Strauss, Gyorgy Ligeti, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.
UNO Performing Arts Center
Oct. 23
Christian Tetzlaff and Lars Vogt
Friends of Music presents violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Oct. 24-25
Romantic German Masters
The LPO is joined by cellist Lynn Harrell for a program including works by Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann.
Oct. 24 — Orpheum Theater
Oct. 25 — Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond
Oct. 31
Ancient Spirits
The LPO performs Sergei Rachmaninov’s “The Isle of the Dead” and works by Edvard Grieg and Igor Stravinsky.
Orpheum Theater
Nov. 7
Spektral Quartet
The string quartet performs music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Eliza Brown and more.
UNO Performing Arts Center
Nov. 13
Lisette Oropesa
Friends of Music presents soprano Lisette Oropesa.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Nov. 14
Lott Quartet
The local string quartet performs.
UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall
Nov. 15
The Music of David Bowie
The LPO is joined by Windborne to perform music by David Bowie.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17
Britten and Haydn
The Polymnia String Quartet performs works by Benjamin Britten and Franz Haydn.
Marigny Opera House
Nov. 21-23
Mozart’s “Requiem”
The LPO is joined by pianist and composer Courtney Bryan to perform new work by Bryan and Mozart’s “Requiem.”
Nov. 21 & 23 — Orpheum Theater
Nov. 22 — First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington
Dec. 5-6 & 8
Yuletide Celebration
The LPO performs popular holiday songs.
Dec. 5 — Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner
Dec. 6 — Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond
Dec. 8 — Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., Slidell
Dec. 10
Dover String Quartet
Friends of Music presents the group.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Dec. 14
Holiday Spectacular
The LPO and the 610 Stompers perform holiday songs.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Dec. 19-20
LPO’s Baroque Christmas: Handel’s Messiah
Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts the LPO’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”
Dec. 19 — Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 — First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington