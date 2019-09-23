Lyrica Baroque (copy)

Lyrica Baroque performs works by classical composers at the UNO Performing Arts Center Sept. 25.

Sept. 24

Poulenc Trio with clarinetist Alex Fiterstein

Friends of Music presents the chamber music concert.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Sept. 25

Lyrica Baroque

The local chamber ensemble performs works by George Frideric Handel, Johan Sebastian Bach and others.

UNO Performing Arts Center

Sept. 26

From the New World

Thomas Wilkins directs the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) and pianist Louis Schwizgebel in a program highlighted by Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9.”

Orpheum Theater

Oct. 3-13

Crescent City Chamber Music Festival New Orleans

The Manhattan Chamber Players and the Lysander Piano Trio highlight a festival that includes many free concerts and other events. Various locations.

www.crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com.

Oct. 15

Giacomo Baldelli

Versipel New Music presents the New York guitarist.

Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St.; www.verspiel.org

Oct. 15

Berlin Counterpoint

The wind and piano sextet performs works by Johann Strauss, Gyorgy Ligeti, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.

UNO Performing Arts Center

Oct. 23

Christian Tetzlaff and Lars Vogt

Friends of Music presents violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Oct. 24-25

Romantic German Masters

The LPO is joined by cellist Lynn Harrell for a program including works by Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann.

Oct. 24 — Orpheum Theater

Oct. 25 — Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond

Oct. 31

Ancient Spirits

The LPO performs Sergei Rachmaninov’s “The Isle of the Dead” and works by Edvard Grieg and Igor Stravinsky.

Orpheum Theater

Nov. 7

Spektral Quartet

The string quartet performs music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Eliza Brown and more.

UNO Performing Arts Center

Nov. 13

Lisette Oropesa

Friends of Music presents soprano Lisette Oropesa.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Nov. 14

Lott Quartet

The local string quartet performs.

UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall

Nov. 15

The Music of David Bowie

The LPO is joined by Windborne to perform music by David Bowie.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17

Britten and Haydn

The Polymnia String Quartet performs works by Benjamin Britten and Franz Haydn.

Marigny Opera House

Nov. 21-23

Mozart’s “Requiem”

The LPO is joined by pianist and composer Courtney Bryan to perform new work by Bryan and Mozart’s “Requiem.”

Nov. 21 & 23 — Orpheum Theater

Nov. 22 — First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

Dec. 5-6 & 8

Yuletide Celebration

The LPO performs popular holiday songs.

Dec. 5 — Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner

Dec. 6 — Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond

Dec. 8 — Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., Slidell

Dec. 10

Dover String Quartet

Friends of Music presents the group.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Dec. 14

Holiday Spectacular

The LPO and the 610 Stompers perform holiday songs.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec. 19-20

LPO’s Baroque Christmas: Handel’s Messiah

Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts the LPO’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

Dec. 19 — Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

