It’s been more than 40 years since the B-52s — named for the hairdo — set up shop in Athens, Georgia’s then blossoming rock scene. The pioneering new wavers were led by triple threat vocalists Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson, whose brother Ricky played lead guitar. Keith Strickland added drumming to a band that would make kitsch cool for decades to come.
The B-52s’ signature tunes range from the offbeat early songs “Rock Lobster” and “Planet Claire” to the infectiously upbeat “Love Shack” from 1989’s commercial breakthrough, “Cosmic Thing.” Ricky Wilson died in 1985, and the band made some personnel changes. In 2008, the B-52s released “Funplex,” ending a 16-year draught. Since then, the band has toured internationally three times, cashing in on a long, illustrious career.
OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) and Berlin open at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., (504) 525-1052; www.saengernola.com. Tickets $59.50-$89.50.