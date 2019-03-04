Los Angeles psychedelic garage rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers (pictured) thrive on long, loud, frenzied dives into 1960s and ’70s psychedelia. The band’s latest release “ZAM,” which dropped March 1, is another raucous collection of trippy jams, with extended instrumentals propelling the lo-fi fuzz on eight- and nine-minute space explorations “Dracula Drug,” “Underneath You” and title track “ZAM.” Frankie opens for Australia’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. The Painted Hands also performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Gasa Gasa. 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com. Tickets $12 in advance.