Jake Shimabukuro learned to play ukulele beginning at age 4 in his native Honolulu and later piled up awards playing the islands’ traditional music, which also lead to his popularity in Japan.

But his virtuosic skills caught the attention of wider audiences via mellow but inspired versions of classic rock songs by the Beatles and others, and he’s delved into bluegrass, jazz and other genres. His 2018 album “The Greatest Day” includes original compositions as well as songs by the Beatles, Leonard Cohen, the Zombies and a gentle version of Jimi Hendrix’s “If 6 Were 9.”

At 8 p.m. Tuesday at House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com. Tickets $25.

