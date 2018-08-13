Summer in New Orleans is slow, but that helped motivate local guitarist and bandleader Dominic Minix. “I was getting very frustrated here, and I decided I had to get out of this cycle of accepting less than I deserve. I had to go out and get it,” Minix says. “So I bought plane tickets on June 19 — Juneteenth — to L.A.”

Minix’s current project, Yung vul, fuses the rich complexity of contermporary New Orleans jazz with the visceral energy of punk rock. Its lineup and sound has been flexible since its debut EP, Cannonball Adderall, dropped in 2016, but Minix’s raw vocals and technical, soulful guitar playing have remained at its core. Now Minix is ready for the next step in his career.

“The spaciousness of L.A. changes the rhythm of life,” he says. “It forces me to be more calculated. In New Orleans, I can do 10 things in one day and rush through it like a chicken with its head cut off, but in L.A., because it’s so sprawling, you really have to prioritize your time. That’s when wellness takes the front seat.“

Yung vul’s original members — Minix, Xavier Molina (trumpet, keyboard, guitar) and Michael Scott (drums) — are joined by bassist Sam Ferguson in place of Nick Lefebvre for a show before Minix leaves for California, they’ll be joined by some past collaborators.

Tickets $10. At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Hi-Ho Lounge, 2239 St. Claude Ave.; www.hiholounge.net.