Now in its fourth year, Lil Wayne’s annual concert in New Orleans is an arena-sized welcome home party, an annual reminder of Wayne as Hollygrove’s beloved prodigal son, among the greatest rappers of all time who promised to put his neighborhood on the map and returns to remind the city that he did.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Wayne’s landmark Tha Carter III, whose arrival marked a turning point in the rapper’s career and signaled a dynamic shift in 2000s hip-hop. Between surprise mixtapes and non-Carter album entries (2010’s unfortunate nu-metallic Rebirth), his Carter albums always have been “event” releases — his third entry in the Carter series followed universal acclaim from its first two editions, his “official” statements amid year-round mixtape releases amassing a towering and unwieldy catalog as if to prove his “greatest rapper alive” title could survive on the mountain of work alone.
Tha Carter III was his biggest commercial hit, but it’s one of his strongest efforts as a lyricist in breathless, three-minute streams of metaphors and similes that double as one-liners (all three minutes of “A Milli”). It also elevated Wayne as a pop icon, with inescapable radio and club anthems “Mrs. Officer” and “Lollipop,” on an album that sounds as if it’s from one improvised riff in the studio.
With 2011’s Tha Carter IV, released after he spent eight months at Rikers Island, Wayne returned to the kind of manic lyrical dexterity he set the bar with on Tha Carter III; first single “6 Foot 7” is his crowning achievement, extinguishing any doubt over his “greatest” title with his four-minute explosion on a bass riff that’s still blowing out car speakers.
Rumors of Wayne’s anticipated Tha Carter V have resurfaced closer to his annual love fest, though it’ll be hard to top the event’s 2015 debut, which carried a long list of surprise guests that read like a timeline of rap history — a Hot Boys reunion, Master P, Big Freedia, Curren$y and Drake. This year, Wayne is joined by NBA YoungBoy, a prolific, controversial Baton Rouge rapper and the current face of Louisiana rap who is making his second appearance at the event.
In his New Orleans-shot “In My Feelings” music video, Drake raps in a gold grill and New Orleans Saints T-shirt in front of Wayne’s mural in Hollygrove — it’s hard not to see it as a tribute to Wayne the ghost, but his brief vocals on the track are a reminder that Wayne hasn’t left the stage yet.
Tickets start at $65. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at Champions Square, LaSalle and Poydras streets; www.champions-square.com.