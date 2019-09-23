Claudio Simonetti has been haunting the darkest corners of the psyche since the ’70s. A longtime collaborator with horror auteur Dario Argento, Simonetti has written soundtracks for dozens of cult classics in his native Italy and in the U.S.
Simonetti just began a U.S. tour with his progressive rock band Goblin, playing the soundtrack to “Profondo Rosso” (“Deep Red”), his first collaboration with Argento.
At the Music Box Village, however, he’ll perform the score for a screening of “Suspiria,” his second joint effort with Argento and the duo’s crowning achievement. Released in 1977, the film’s visual decadence and unsettling aura captivated horror enthusiasts worldwide. Simonetti’s perfectly eerie soundtrack was an essential element of that aura, and it outshines the Thom Yorke soundtrack to the film’s 2018 remake.
With Goblin, Simonetti captures live the essence of the golden age of Italian horror. Goblin also will play a set after the screening.
The film screening and live score performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St. Tickets $25.