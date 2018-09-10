Paul McCartney returns to New Orleans next year as part of his "Freshen Up" tour on the heels of 2018 album Egypt Station.
McCartney performs May 23, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. American Express card holders can access ticket sales beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.
The album — titled after what the Beatle says is a "dream location that the music emanates from" — follows 2013's NEW, his 17th solo effort. He performed in New Orleans for that album's "One on One" Tour in 2014.
McCartney's May return to New Orleans next year means it's unlikely he'll headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's big 50th anniversary. But maybe they can work it out.