The Suffers
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Altar Stage
The Suffers make comfort music for troubled times. The Houston soul project pared down its membership from 10 to eight between its self-titled 2016 debut and its sophomore record, “Everything Here,” released in July, but the change is not apparent in its sound. Rather, “Everything Here” feels like a natural progression in The Suffers’ growth. Kam Franklin, fearless frontwoman of the otherwise all-male group, has a tremendous voice, but what sets The Suffers apart is the way her voice interacts with the rich textures created by the band. As diverse and multicultural as their hometown, The Suffers’ instrumentals are less canvases for Franklin than multidimensional interfaces. Franklin navigates these sonic landscapes by cleverly riding along with the groove and at times jumping out of it. Her lyrics are largely romantic, and most tracks on “Everything Here” focus on stages of relationships. “The One About Sace” is about flirtation. “I Think I Love You” takes on infatuation. “Sure to Remain” describes the security of a powerful bond. “What You Said” unpacks the loaded statements that can weigh down communication. The only clear breakup anthems on the album are the title track, on which Franklin bemoans a house in ruin after a partner’s departure — over a deceptively laid-back reggae groove — and album closer “Won’t Be Here Tomorrow,” on which she urges her lover to let her know what went wrong, sung over a slow gospel waltz. “You Only Call,” is the album’s only other sad song, outlining an exploitative relationship in its concise, repeated refrain “You only call when you need something.” “Everything Here” ends on a low note, but it’s rife with soaring highs. “All I Want To Do” emphasizes agency and self-actualization. And “Mammas,” prefaced by testimonials from band members’ real-life moms, celebrates motherhood. The Suffers’ soulful textures help it all go down easy, a sonic salve for suffering souls worldwide. — RAPHAEL HELFAND
Sunflower Bean
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday
South Course Stage
Rock that leans more “classic” as opposed to “college radio” has been undergoing a comeback in recent years, notably led by bands including Tame Impala and Greta Van Fleet. And New York trio Sunflower Bean has done as much as anyone to revitalize spacey, glam, hard rock. Through two albums, the group has built a sound seemingly tailor-made for Voodoo Fest: big, echo-y soundscapes that simultaneously embrace psychedelic rock and dreamy electronic music.
If that seems hard to decipher, Sunflower Bean’s complex music has proved difficult to fit neatly into one genre box. Guitarist Nick Kivlen and bassist Julia Cumming often trade vocals (hers an airy soprano, his a Lou Reed-esque speaksing baritone), and the song styles vary track to track and not just album to album. One may be driven by low-register guitar riffs and heavy drums (“Human For”) while another could be the type of catchy light harmonious stuff that soundtracks a car commercial (“Easier Said”). That range has led the band to cross paths with all sorts of acts since the members connected in college. Sunflower Bean has opened for the likes of Interpol and The Pixies, and the group got into the studio more recently with Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
Sunflower Bean’s latest album — “Twentytwo in Blue,” released in March —continues this sonic exploration while the band works to find its voice. Musically, these songs garnered comparisons to Fleetwood Mac and Joan Jett, but Sunflower Bean’s focus feels much more contemporary. “Crisis Fest” deals with the seemingly never-ending supply of bad and urgent news (“In 2017, we know reality's one big sick show,” Cumming wails). Tracks like “Burn It” similarly reveal a band dealing with uncertainty and trying to figure out how to act on all that angst.
Fortunately for Voodoo fans, all that self-exploration tends to yield loud, energetic, engaging live shows. Sunflower Bean could well be a headliner in waiting. — NATHAN MATTISE
21 Savage
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday
Wisner Stage
While he might be best known for all the “M”s in his “Bank Account,” one of the most interesting aspects of rapper 21 Savage is his maturation into a serious young adult and musician in the midst of the trap music era. His music is dark, moody and unapologetic while simultaneously being catchy, memorable and unique. His delivery is emotionally emotionless, matched by producer Metro Boomin’s sparse and haunting flute or piano riffs. Born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in Domenica and raised in Atlanta by an Ifa-practicing Caribbean mother, 21’s upbringing was a complex and difficult one, marked by a permanent expulsion from school for gun possession, time in youth detention centers, criminal activity and tragedy. On his 21st birthday, he was shot six times while next to one of his best friends, who died in the incident. Savage then made a slow turn away from the streets and toward the studio, quickly finding a musical friend and collaborator in producer Metro Boomin. Savage’s first mixtape, 2015’s “The Slaughter Tape,” resulted from the meet-up, and two more releases followed prior to 2016’s “Savage Mode” EP, which was produced in full by Metro. From there, Savage’s career quickly gained momentum. XXL named him to its “Freshman Class” of 2016, and he appeared on the cover of FADER. His single “X” featured Future and became Savage’s first platinum record. Savage signed to Epic Records and released two studio albums, “Issa Album” and “Without Warning.” 2017 would be 21’s biggest year yet — with the success of “Bank Account” alongside a feature on Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and the constantly-played-on-radio “Rick Flair Drip” with Migos’ Offset. He arrives at Voodoo with a new album, “Octember,” on its way. — HOLLY HOBBS