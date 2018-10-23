Spencer Bohren album release

Tue. Oct. 23 | Blues and folk troubadour Spencer Bohren has a new album, “Makin’ It Home to You,” much of it featuring The Whippersnappers, a band that includes his son Andre Bohren, who produced the project. At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday at Snug Harbor.

Kero Kero Bonito

Wed. Oct. 24 | Lead singer Sarah Bonito grew up in Japan and gives the London-born spacey electropop outfit an Asian or J-pop avatar. Its second album “Time ‘n’ Place” was released Oct. 1. Tanukichan opens at Hi-Ho Lounge.

Maxwell

Wed. Oct. 24 | The soul and R&B artist’s “50 Intimate Nights” tour arrives with stripped-down single “We Never Saw It Coming,” his first piece of new music since his acclaimed 2016 album “blackSUMMERS’night.” The artist also plans a 20th anniversary release of his 1998 album “Embrya.” At 8 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.

The Lemon Twigs

Fri. Oct. 26 | Sibling duo Brian and Michael D’Addario’s 2016 debut, the psychedelic pop trip “Do Hollywood,” was recorded and released while they were teenagers. Now only one-half teen, the band follows with 2018 standout “Go To School,” which doubles as a rock opera (about a monkey). Jungle Green opens at 10 p.m. One Eyed Jacks.

Mannie Fresh and Big K.R.I.T.

Fri. Oct. 26 | The ninth annual Ballers Ball features “King of the South” and Meridian, Mississippi’s preeminent MC Justin Scott, whose massive 2017 double LP “4eva Is a Mighty Long Time” spans Southern sounds from Stankonia to bounce, with Mannie Fresh — who co-headlines here — behind the boards. At 11 p.m. at Maison.