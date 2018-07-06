Here's another installment of Gambit's irregular look at new releases from Louisiana artists:
New Orleans singer-songwriter Lindsey Baker assembled a full band for Trench Foot, Baker's third full-length as Guts Club, arranging ghostly, swamp-dipped twang around Baker's cratered voice.
Guts Club celebrates Trench Foot's release at 10 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Banks Street Bar, with Blind Texas Marlin and Justin Ready & the Echo Prairie.
Gambit premiered the drone-shot music video for the title track earlier this week; watch it below.
After releases on Oneohtrix Point Never's Software imprint and prolific runs of mixtape releases and remixes, Louisiana electronic music producer James Prudhomme, aka Suicideyear, released his full-length album Color The Weather on LuckyMe.
The album builds on Suicideyear's palette of melancholic, ambient textures gliding over spare beats and skeletal snare hits, popping like thick hail on hot cement.
Stream "Days Forever" below.
New Orleans funk outfit Water Seed followed its genre-spanning 2017 album We Are Stars with the live album Say Yeah!! Live at the Blue Nile, capturing the band's versatile, energetic performance in its element on a home stage.
It's an intimate look at a band hitting its stride, and a bold move after releasing a studio album that essentially served as a debut, or a reintroduction to a band that's found its footing in a sea of influence, from church gospel and traditional jazz to the widescreen, stage-filling funk and cosmic styles of Parliament, Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire.
The band celebrates its release with an all-star studded show at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Tipitina's, with rapper Alfred Banks, the Cole Williams Band and Tisha Campbell.
Watch the video for the gospel-like "Messed Up" below.
Also out this week:
New Orleans rapper Alfred Banks teased his forthcoming Mere-Exposure Effect EP with the single "Arrival," a summer-slick anthem produced by Malik Ninety Five. Stream it below.
New Orleans rock 'n' roll outfit Malevitus — with vocalist Tiana Hux and nosediving guitarist Rob Cambre, with bassist Marcus Bronson and drummer Michael Andrepont — celebrates the release of its debut EP at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Vaughan's Lounge.