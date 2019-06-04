Guns N' Roses, Post Malone and Beck will headline the 2019 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, according to a lineup released today.

Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile and The National will also perform at the festival, as will Young the Giant and Bring Me the Horizon.

The festival, which once again will be held in New Orleans City Park, will take place Oct. 25-27.

Three-day general admission passes are $140, with a three-day VIP pass for $400 (which includes access to elevated viewing decks, a VIP lounge, "complimentary haircuts, face painting and tarot card readings" and more).

This year will also feature a Thursday night "feast under the stars" with a five-course meal prepared by Aaron Sanchez, with wine pairings. Tickets for that event are $165.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Find the full schedule here.