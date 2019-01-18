Guitarist, songwriter, raconteur and family bandleader Spencer Bohren — a fixture on New Orleans stages over the last four decades — was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer last year.

The cancer metastasized in his bones, and he's taking time off from the road.

"After several weeks of studying and talking with doctors, healers, survivors, and friends/family of survivors, we see our path to better health," his wife Marilyn Bohren wrote on his website. "Like everything else we do, we are both throwing ourselves into Spencer’s healing full time, and we realize that we need to take a year off from touring in order to give Spencer full advantage to overcome the cancer."

More than 600 people contributed to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $78,000, nearly $30,000 above the family's $50,000 goal.

This month, eight Louisiana bands and artists will perform a benefit for Bohren — "Singing for Spencer" — at Tipitina's, returning to the venue where Bohren held down a long-running Monday night gig from 1978 to 1982.

Anders Osborne, George Porter Jr. and Johnny Vidacovich will perform with their trio Raw Oyster Cult, along with Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers, Sweet Crude, Tommy Malone, John Magnie, Darcy Malone and Mike Doussan.

The concert is 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Tickets are $25-$30.

There also will be a silent auction for tickets to Tipitina's shows and the 610 Stompers Debutante Ball and more events, art and jewelry. Food also will be available, with proceeds supporting Bohren's recovery.