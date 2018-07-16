The Body and Thou
Fri. July 20 | The heavyweight champs reunite. The Body’s 2018 double album I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer pushes the boundaries of extreme music with its sample-based compositions, and Louisiana’s Thou is in the middle of releasing three albums this summer, culminating with August’s full-length Magus, its first release for Sacred Bones Records. Lingua Ignota and Jasper Den Hartigh open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Branden Lewis Quintet
Fri. July 20 | A veteran of Preservation Hall and Delfeayo Marsalis’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra and co-founder of TrumpetMafia, Branden Lewis releases his debut album, BLQ. He’s joined by Shannon Powell, Shea Pierre, Grayson Breauxcamp and others at midnight at Preservation Hall.
Egyptian Lover
Fri. July 21 | Greg Broussard’s influential ’80s electronic dance productions — breakneck Roland TR-808 snaps, thick bass and slippery vocoder vocals — propelled his Egyptian Lover into the 21st century, where he continues to tour and release albums (most recently with 2016’s appropriately titled 1984). At 9 p.m. at Southport Hall.
New Orleans Piano Competition and Keyboard Festival
July 22-29 | The annual competition is preceded by a concert featuring former competition gold medalist Alexandre Moutouzkine and French violinist Chloe Kiffer performing works by Maurice Ravel and Igor Stravinsky. The final round of the competition is July 29. The opening concert is at 4 p.m. at Loyola University’s Roussel Hall.
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Sun. July 22 | Gospel legends the Blind Boys of Alabama lost founder Clarence Fountain in June, but Jimmy Carter, an original member with seven decades with the group, now leads the Blind Boys. Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Terence Higgins and others also perform at the benefit for Educare. At 7:30 p.m. at Orpheum Theater.
MOURN
Mon. July 23 | The young Barcelona post-punk band’s third full-length album, June’s Sorpresa Familia (Captured Tracks), tangles up wiry guitar and bass riffs with rages against scene politics and corporate greed, the international calling cards for a Spanish Sleater-Kinney in the making. Chastity opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.