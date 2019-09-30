Alejandro Skalany has been a staple of the New Orleans DIY music scene for almost a decade. Along with kindred spirit Matt Seferian, he’s created a soundtrack for countless breakups and lonely nights with a thoughtful brand of sad rock. Skalany and Seferian started My Father’s Rifle in the early 2010s, then moved on to work together in Donovan Wolfington, one of the most notable New Orleans indie bands of the new millennium. They currently perform together in Pope, and Skalany contributed heavily to Seferian’s collective album, “Matt Surfin’ and Friends.”
Skalany’s solo project, New Holland, runs in a similar vein to his work with Seferian. On both New Holland albums, Skalany mostly plays acoustic guitar, with light drums courtesy of Michael Saladis — and he sings odd, haunting poems that routinely escape the indie rock algorithm. Skalany remains one of the city’s most original voices, and New Holland is his latest vehicle.
Julie Odell and David Dondero open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Billy’s Ballroom, 719 Bartholomew St., (504) 827-0767.