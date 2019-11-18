The name Blato Zlato is Bulgarian for “Swamp Gold,” but band members incorporate various Balkan and Eastern European musical traditions into songs that often address its home in south Louisiana.
The group’s new album, “In the Wake,” is a polyglot compilation of original songs, sung in Bulgarian, Macedonian and Megrelian (spoken in western region of the Republic of Georgia) and some address threats to the coast — such as the preview single “Vodata Teche,” which translates as “Running water.”
The band sings three-part harmonies over its distinctive mix of violin, accordion and percussion.
This album-release party also features performances by Trendafilka, an all-woman choir focused on Eastern European folk music, and the Serbian and Bulgarian music of the Backyard Balkan Brass Band.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Happyland Theater, 3126 Burgundy St.; www.blatozlato.com. Tickets $10.