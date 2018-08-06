Field Trip
Tue. Aug. 7 | Noah Champ's blurry, almost-falsetto vocals wash over his colorfully hazy pop songs, putting an alien-like veneer on intimate bedroom recordings and vulnerable love letters. Dana Ives opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Tank and the Bangas
Thu. Aug. 9 | The powerhouse funk and R&B ensemble — fresh off its Verve Forecast Records debut Live Vibes — returns home for a free show to kick off the Project: Aloft Star series. The band's full-length Verve album is due later this year. At 8 p.m. at Aloft Hotel.
Dirty Linen Night
Sat. Aug. 11 | At the Royal Street answer to Julia Street's starchier art stroll, galleries open their doors for exhibits, parties, live music and more, beginning at 6 p.m. in the 200 through 1000 blocks of Royal.
Vacationer
Sun. Aug. 12 | With June's Mindset (Downtown Records), the third album from the dreamy electronic pop outfit Vacationer, the band thrives on its positive dancefloor vibrations, meditative grooves from former pop-punker Kenny Vasoli (The Starting Line). Sego opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.