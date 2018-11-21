George Clinton announced his retirement from live performance earlier this year, what he expects will nearly be his last on stage. He hasn't been stingy — the architect of Parliament-Funkadelic and captain of the collective's Mothership legacy has hit the road, including a New Orleans show in May at the House of Blues. Clinton returns to the venue to perform two of the final shows in his decades-spanning live performance career on Dec. 27-28. He plans to retire in spring 2019.

In honor of the 'Ship's final voyage, funk steward DJ Soul Sister and former Parliament publicist Tom Vickers will discuss Clinton and Parliament's impact and presence in New Orleans, including the debut of the infamous stage-sized UFO prop, which first appeared in 1976 at the Municipal Auditorium. The aluminum aircraft descended from 40 feet above the crowd and landed onstage.

Soul Sister's monthly Message is the Music series at the Ace Hotel features intimate conversations with New Orleans artists and music industry insiders; a recent edition featured a discussion with Mannie Fresh and another covered the legacy and influence of Frankie Beverly and Maze in New Orleans.

Soul Sister's conversation with Vickers is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Admission is free.