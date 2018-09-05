After near-constant gigs and tours, venerable Cajun rock 'n' roll band The Lost Bayou Ramblers begin a six-month hiatus this fall, what the band says is its longest break in its 20-year history.
The band announced plans for a hiatus amid a prolific and eventful 2018, from a Grammy Award for its 2017 album Kalenda and scoring the acclaimed documentary Rodents of Unusual Size and a forthcoming 2019 documentary about the band, to numerous side projects and individual band member efforts that reflect the diverse musical spectrum that informs the Ramblers expansive sound.
The Ramblers will head out on a "farewell (for now)" tour this month across Louisiana and in several other U.S. cities, beginning this weekend at Lafayette's Jefferson Street Pub (Sept. 7) and at the Maple Leaf Bar (Sept. 8).
Meanwhile, founding Rambler Louis Michot has launched Nouveau Electric Records and will continue to perform in various arrangements with fellow Ramblers, while Eric and Andre Michot will perform as the Lost Bayou Duo this fall. Guitarist Jonny Campos also is prepping the Sept. 14 release of Rain on My Face from power-pop band Carbon Poppies, and prolific producer and Ramblers drummer Eric Heigle is working on albums by the Motel Radio, the Soul Rebels and 79ers Gang, among others.
On Va Continuer! (We Will Continue!), a documentary chronicling the band's Grammy win and its Louisiana roots, currently is in production.
Here are a full list of dates:
September 7
Jefferson Street Pub, Lafayette
September 8
Maple Leaf Bar
September 14
The Old U.S. Mint
September 15
New Orleans Irish Festival
September 21
Continental Club, Austin
September 22
Continental Club, Houston
September 27
The Music Box, Cleveland
September 28
The Locks at Sona, Philadelphia
September 29
Chili Pepper Festival, Brooklyn, New York
September 30
Preservation Hall
October 4
Texas Rice Festival, Winnie, Texas
October 5
The Holiday Lounge, Mamou
October 6
Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville
October 12
Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette
October 13
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, Lafayette
October 13
The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette
October 26
Blackpot Festival, Lafayette
October 27
One Eyed Jacks