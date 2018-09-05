no.jazzfest2ndsaturday848.050618

Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, left, and his brother, Andre Michot, perform at the Acura Stage during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Saturday, May 5, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

After near-constant gigs and tours, venerable Cajun rock 'n' roll band The Lost Bayou Ramblers begin a six-month hiatus this fall, what the band says is its longest break in its 20-year history.

The band announced plans for a hiatus amid a prolific and eventful 2018, from a Grammy Award for its 2017 album Kalenda and scoring the acclaimed documentary Rodents of Unusual Size and a forthcoming 2019 documentary about the band, to numerous side projects and individual band member efforts that reflect the diverse musical spectrum that informs the Ramblers expansive sound.

The Ramblers will head out on a "farewell (for now)" tour this month across Louisiana and in several other U.S. cities, beginning this weekend at Lafayette's Jefferson Street Pub (Sept. 7) and at the Maple Leaf Bar (Sept. 8).

Meanwhile, founding Rambler Louis Michot has launched Nouveau Electric Records and will continue to perform in various arrangements with fellow Ramblers, while Eric and Andre Michot will perform as the Lost Bayou Duo this fall. Guitarist Jonny Campos also is prepping the Sept. 14 release of Rain on My Face from power-pop band Carbon Poppies, and prolific producer and Ramblers drummer Eric Heigle is working on albums by the Motel Radio, the Soul Rebels and 79ers Gang, among others.

On Va Continuer! (We Will Continue!), a documentary chronicling the band's Grammy win and its Louisiana roots, currently is in production.

Here are a full list of dates:

September 7

Jefferson Street Pub, Lafayette

September 8

Maple Leaf Bar

September 14

The Old U.S. Mint

September 15

New Orleans Irish Festival

September 21

Continental Club, Austin

September 22

Continental Club, Houston

September 27

The Music Box, Cleveland

September 28

The Locks at Sona, Philadelphia

September 29

Chili Pepper Festival, Brooklyn, New York

September 30

Preservation Hall

October 4

Texas Rice Festival, Winnie, Texas

October 5

The Holiday Lounge, Mamou

October 6

Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville

October 12

Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette

October 13

Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, Lafayette

October 13

The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette

October 26

Blackpot Festival, Lafayette

October 27

One Eyed Jacks

