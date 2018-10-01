After five years working for Levitation, the preeminent psychedelic music festival in Austin, Texas, Dan Brinner got homesick. “I wanted to come home and establish something here in a similar vein,” he says.
Brinner returned to New Orleans with Caitlin Richard in 2016 and formed Melt House Productions with Jacob Cabrera, booking psychedelic, garage rock and complementary far-out artists, promoted with colorful, hand-drawn posters and carving out a home for a burgeoning New Orleans scene of similarly mind-expanding sounds.
On Oct. 4, Melt House debuts its inaugural Melt Test festival at Gasa Gasa, a daylong showcase featuring 15 bands, with headliner Frankie and the Witch Fingers and a sampling of south Louisiana’s psych and garage scenes, including BENNI, Bipolaroid, Xander Harris, Loudness War, Melting Coffin and The Painted Hands.
There also are video artists and site-specific installations and live projections throughout the venue — from analog liquid light displays to distorted VHS manipulations from video artist Breathing Waters. “We want people to be disoriented enough that they’re not in the Gasa Gasa they know,” Richard says.
There also is an art market, a pop-up record shop from Skully’z Recordz, food from Tacocat and more.
Melt Test will expand to a three-day event in 2019, and the production group plans to release records by local artists (“We want people to stop running away to California labels,” Brinner says).
The trio was inspired to start a production group after throwing an impromptu house show for a friend’s touring band that needed to find a venue at the last minute. “After the sixth time” helping book shows for bands looking for a place to play in New Orleans, Richard says, Melt House made it official.
Its shows pull from across a contemporary psychedelic spectrum, from Bitchin Bajas’ mantra-driven drone at a floor-seated show at Mudlark Public Theatre to Adan Jodorowsky (son of filmmaker Alejandro) and emerging sounds from new New Orleans artists.
“It will never be genre specific. It will always be vibe specific,” Brinner says. “It’s not about any sort of style or genre. Psychedelic is a descriptor … Melt Test is to melt the preconceptions about what psychedelia is, what it is to free yourself or free your mind, to experience something new without any sort of social constructs or rules, to engage with different people and different sounds.”