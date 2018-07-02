Quiana Lynell
Thu. July 5 | Classically trained singer Quiana Lynell has had a big year since winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in November 2017. She’s just back from her first European performances to sing tunes by Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and originals from her forthcoming album. At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro.
Guts Club album release
Fri. July 6 | After two albums of dark solo escapes, New Orleans singer-songwriter Lindsey Baker’s Guts Club returns with a full-band arrangement with Trench Foot, adding rusty electric twang to her dust-covered and dimpled folk. Blind Texas Marlin and Justin Ready & the Echo Prairie open at 10 p.m. at Banks Street Bar.
Questlove and DJ Soul Sister
Fri. July 6 | A double-header late-night dance party from kindred spirits in search of the perfect beat — The Roots’ encyclopedic music scholar pairs up with New Orleans’ queen of rare groove at 2 a.m. at Tipitina’s.
Water Seed
Sat. July 7 | Following last year’s surprise hit album We Are Stars, the New Orleans band rightfully assumed the time was right to show off what it does best with its stage-filling, Earth, Wind & Fire-inspired funk on June’s live album Say Yeah!! Live at the Blue Nile. Tisha Campbell, Alfred Banks and Cole Williams Band join the group at 10 p.m. at Tipitina’s.