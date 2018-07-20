The marching band and music education program co-founded by Rebirth Brass Band drummer Derrick Tabb has moved into the Marigny, where the 10-year-old organization hopes to establish a more-permanent home.

The Roots of Music moved into the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School on Burgundy Street in June. The organization previously relied on spaces inside (and outside) the Cabildo and Louisiana State Museum at the Old U.S. Mint and more recently inside McDonogh No. 35 in Treme.

The program worked with Domain Companies to submit a response to a request for proposals for leasing the building at 2624 Burgundy St., part of a church building that’s been in the neighborhood for more than 175 years.

“It’s smaller than we’re used to but it’s great because of the neighborhood we’re in,” Tabb says. “It understands the culture.”

Marigny neighbors have been “treating the kids great,” despite year-round horns and percussion blasting from the school. “The tolerance has to be high,” Tabb says.

Roots of Music currently has 170 students enrolled and is likely to reach 200 when schools reopen in fall.

It offers free year-round after-school (and summertime) music instruction to students six days a week, serving children ages 9 to 14 from low-income families. Its powerful gold-outfitted marching band has become a highlight on Mardi Gras parade routes, attracting international attention for its singular mission to bring music back to New Orleans children following music program fallout in local schools after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.

But the marching band's powerful presences is the product of months of hard work from Tabb and a team of veteran music instructors, who push the students to improve academically while in the program — Roots of Music also requires on-site tutoring and homework time during rehearsals.

“The tutoring is very important,” Tabb says. “If they’re failing in school they’re not going to be in the band.”

The new space has up to three rooms to accommodate tutoring and homework time. Education programs manager Morgan Stewart says Roots is looking to expand its academic components, with stronger focuses on reading and math. Students also will be able to make use of a recent donation of several computers to aid in computer literacy skills and allow students to work on online projects and homework as more schools look to online-only assignments.

Roots of Music also is part of the Berklee College of Music’s City Music network, which provides music education to underserved communities, and new computers also will connect students to Berklee’s PULSE Music Method interactive online program.

The new space gives Roots a “solid” foundation, Tabb says, “not worrying about being evicted, not worrying about having a place to be in next year.”

Later this year, Roots of Music students will travel to Curacao for the North Sea Jazz Festival and to Canada for the Harvest Festival, the second year its students traveled internationally for performance. Thirteen students performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands in 2017.