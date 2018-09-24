Jeremy Phipps says People Museum is the sound of “New Orleans in 2060.”
It’s easy to hear what he means — his trombone resembles thick synthesizer stabs, punching into ambient keyboard washes and dreamy, organlike riffs carving out a cosmic sonic space for vocalist Claire Givens and her layered harmonies. It’s a not-so-distant future, a mere 40 years, forcing People Museum to embrace real-world acoustics and introspective, interpersonal lyrics, while its other foot floats in otherworldly pop production, captured on its debut album I Dreamt You in Technicolor, out this month.
“Trying to fit inside the world of those songs kind of changes the way I play trombone,” says Phipps, whose approach to fitting brass sounds into pop music spans work alongside Saint Bell, Rubblebucket and Solange, among others.
On “Bible Belt,” a two-chord churchlike chime rings alongside Givens’ vocals and a skittering snare, while Givens, who was raised in north Louisiana, comes to terms with “the good and bad parts of the whole establishment and the people within it and what it means to me now, seeing myself in people I’ve criticized and trying to re-evaluate.”
Technicolor’s songs express that personal catharsis, pairing processed acoustic instruments (with the help of prolific engineer Ross Farbe) with the “heart, joy and person behind them,” Givens says. “We wanted to try to write songs that were going to connect with people and tell stories about our lives.”
The band’s album release show is 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Saturn Bar (3067 St. Claude Ave.). NONDI and DJ Dreamer open.