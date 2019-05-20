It’s been 30 years since Joe Baiza (pictured) and Jason Kahn last performed together in New Orleans. In the summer of 1989, they played a memorable two-night stand with the original lineup of Universal Congress Of at the Dream Palace and Tipitina’s. Since then, both have moved on to other projects. Baiza continued to push the boundaries of punk guitar with his current band, Saccharine Trust, and on collaborations with groups including the Minutemen. Kahn, a drummer, vocalist, guitarist and synth goblin, moved on to more improvisational realms and explored other media, including writing and visual art. On Friday, they reunite at the Mudlark Public Theatre.
Los Angeles-based trumpeter Dan Clucas and guitarist Rob Cambre open for Baiza and Kahn. Clucas is indebted to the experimental jazz tradition and has collaborated with Baiza and Nels Cline (Wilco). Cambre’s playing stretches further into the obscure reaches of sound art. He performed with Quintron’s Weather Warlock at this year’s Noize Fest, adding heavily distorted tones to the sounds of the climate-controlled instrument. At one point, an attendee shouted “Learn to play guitar!” Cambre responded to the faux heckle with a righteous “Never!”
Cambre’s Anxious Sound experimental music series presents this show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Mudlark Public Theatre, 1200 Port St. Tickets $10.