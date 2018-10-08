The 2016 presidential election cast a grim shadow on the would-be second album from Natalie Prass, who anxiously anticipated the release of her next suite of songs to follow her long-gestating 2015 self-titled debut. So she started nearly from scratch. With 2018’s The Future and the Past, her response is a powerful feminist statement, her embrace of womanhood and a confident reflection of herself, shaking off her November pallor and sending a rush of blood into her heart and fists.
She exchanges the intimate chamber pop of her 2015 album with stripped-down disco, ’70s soul and ’80s pop to express her rage and her love, sung in sparkling harmony and finding surprising melodic riffs in addictive funk compositions.
A spare snare pop and trebly guitar spank on album opener “Oh My” tease her pastel-colored take on Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis arrangements, before Prass asks the question she takes the rest of the album to answer: “I can't believe the things I hear / Oh, what is truth and what is fear?” Her response is in piano-pounding R&B anthems (“Sisters”), squiggly synth love ballads (“Never Too Late”) and joy-building empowerment jams pulled from the Janet Jackson extended universe (“Ain’t Nobody”).
The album’s title is her transition from one to the other, looking back only to make sure no one gets left behind.
