In a remix of his viral hit "Let Me Find Out," bounce artist 5th Ward Weebie urges voters to hit the polls on Nov. 6 to vote "yes" on an amendment that would end non-unanimous jury verdicts in all felony cases in Louisiana, one of two states that still relies on the Jim Crow-era practice.

The video is directed by New Orleans artist Brandan "Bmike" Odums and supported by New Nation Rising, a political action committee targeting black voters on campaigns for ending mass incarceration, defending voting rights and curbing gun violence.

In the video, NOLA Twerk Team dancers twerk in voting booths outside City Hall and inside Odums' Studio BE gallery.

"We need unanimous juries come Nov. 6, 2018. Get out and vote 'yes,'" Weebie says at the end of the video, as the crew raises their fists together. "It's us against them. Let's go."

