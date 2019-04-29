Robert Glasper is a giant of contemporary jazz. Raised in Texas, Glasper learned to play piano in church and combined gospel harmonies with the jazz he heard his mother sing in clubs. He attended The New School in New York and backed masters including Terence Blanchard and Roy Hargrove. In 2004, Glasper released his debut album, “Mood,” and went on to release eight more, two of which — “Black Radio” and “Black Radio 2” — won Grammy Awards. Glasper produced the compilation soundtrack to the Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” which also earned a Grammy Award.
Glasper is a terrific pianist, but one of his greatest gifts is his ability to collaborate with artists outside the jazz world. He’s worked with Q-Tip, Kanye West, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, J Dilla, Erykah Badu and others. He contributed heavily to Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 release “To Pimp a Butterfly,” a crowning example of jazz and hip-hop fusion. Glasper’s open-minded outlook and his willingness to stay in the pocket of a groove make him an exceptional talent and a pleasure to watch.
Robert Glasper performs shows at 10 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and 2 a.m. Friday, May 3, at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $35.