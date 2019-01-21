Released on New Year’s Day in 2018, “POST-“ (Polyvinyl) was the big, sweaty, screaming baby to ring in the year. Jeff Rosenstock is the album’s manic Bruce Springsteen, chugging on pop-punk power chords and spinning anxious narratives brain-dumping 21st-century fears, frustrations, ironies and idiocracy while sweating all over the stage.
Rosenstock — a champion of all things DIY, founder of donation-based label Quote Unquote Records and punk band Bomb the Music Industry! — charges the album with self-effacing humor and brutal, refreshing sincerity, relatable to anyone feeling the weight of the world or terrified at the bleak horizon. His infectious energy has the same effect as talking with another human for the first time after ungluing one’s eyes from a screen, his cureall for antisocial tendencies and our mutually assured self-destruction
Eight-minute opener “USA” lists where he’s at: “Dumbfounded, downtrodden and dejected. / Crestfallen, grief-stricken and exhausted.” By the 11-minute closer “Let Them Win,” he’s kicked those feelings and the powers-that-be in their shins. In between, he “can’t find any way to relax” and “can’t do anything of impact” (“Yr Throat”) and worries about “abandoning the joys that framed my life / But all this useless energy / Won’t hold me through the night” (“All This Useless Energy”).
He dials down for the piano-backed “TV Stars” (on which he admits, “I can’t play piano all that well. / Like, I’m fine, I can get away with it / If I’m acting like I’m drunk on stage / and you’re shocked that I’m playing anything”), a Harry Nilsson-esque heartbreaker wondering whether a partner would fall asleep to the same stupid TV shows with another person. Beating back that fear of loneliness is at the heart of Rosenstock’s work, his bridge to peace and the only way we’re gonna win.
Tickets $20. Rosenstock opens for pop-punk band Joyce Manor with Remember Sports at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8282; www.republicnola.com.