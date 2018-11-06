Rameau’s 'Pygmalion'

Thu.-Sun. Nov. 8-11 | The New Orleans Opera Association’s program of French baroque music includes Jean-Philippe Rameau’s one-act operatic version of the mythological tale of a sculptor who falls in love with one of his statues and begs Venus to give it life. The work features dance by Marigny Opera Ballet. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Le Petit Theatre.

'La Resistance'

Fri.-Sun. Nov. 9-11 | Melange Dance Company premieres a work inspired by protests and the struggle for civil rights, the Stonewall riots, the women’s movement and environmental activism. At 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Lonesome Leash

Fri.-Sat. Nov. 9-10 | Accordion-driven multi-instrumentalist Walt McClements (Why Are We Building Such a Big Ship?, Dark Dark Dark) returns to New Orleans on the heels of 2018 album “Delicate Art” on the recently launched queer DIY label Cruisin’ Records. He performs 8 p.m. Friday at Tigermen Den and 2 p.m. Saturday at Euclid Records.

Billy Strings

Sat. Nov. 10 | With his fast and dexterous picking on September release “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” Billy Strings distinguishes himself as bluegrass music’s rising star as he also incorporates country and psychedelic influences. At 11 p.m. at d.b.a.

New Orleans’ Ladies Arm Wrestling

Sat. Nov. 10 | After a decade of philanthropic arm wrestling competitions and performances, the crew is hosting its “final brawl,” with appearances from Napoleon Complex, Liberaunchy M Tajiri, Woody Shticks, Gayle King Kong and Dakota Crow and others, with guest judges and music from DJ Lunch$Money. Proceeds benefit the New Orleans Abortion Fund. 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Wye Oak

Mon. Nov. 12 | On 2018’s “The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs” (Merge Records), the sixth album from Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack as Wye Oak, the Baltimore duo scores big, sweeping moments with intimate folk and synth-pop arrangements. Thor & Friends opens at 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.