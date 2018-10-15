Fillmore New Orleans — Live Nation's latest outpost for the venue franchise — has unveiled its grand opening spring concert calendar, kicking off with Foo Fighters' previously announced two-night stand in February.

Duran Duran will follow on Feb. 19, followed by Blackberry Smoke (Feb. 21) and Gucci Man (Feb. 22).

Also on the calendar are Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Avett Brothers and Garbage, among several others. Disco Biscuits will perform two nights (April 26-27), during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The 35,000-square-foot venue inside Harrah's will be the Fillmore franchise's eighth venue, following Philadelphia's opening in 2015 and the opening of the Fillmore Silver Spring in the Washington D.C. area in 2011. Fillmore Minneapolis is expected to open in late 2019.

Tickets to the slate of early 2019 shows go on sale Oct. 19. Pre-sales begin Oct. 16; tickets for Disco Biscuits go on sale Oct. 26.

Here's the schedule so far:

Foo Fighters, Feb. 15-16

Duran Duran, Feb. 19

Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 21

Gucci Mane, Feb. 22

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, Feb. 25

Willie Nelson, Feb. 27

Dropkick Murphys, March 1

Steel Panther,March 4

Avett Brothers, March 15-16

Nothing More and Of Mice & Men, March 19

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, March 29

STS9, April 5-6

Chevelle, April 19

Disco Biscuits, April 26-27

Garbage, May 10