2018 marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most significant days in hip-hop history, a day in which four landmark albums rocketed the decade into hip-hop’s 2000s-era pop dominance, an impact that left a crater-sized impression into which rap artists later couldn’t help but fall into.
Outkast’s Aquemini. Jay Z’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life. A Tribe Called Quest’s The Love Movement. Black Star’s Mos Def & Talib Kweli are Black Star. That was Sept. 29. Then there was Nov. 3.
Following his locally successful second album Solja Rags, his first for then up-and-coming local label Cash Money Records, which flooded rap radio with a string of crucial releases in the late 1990s, Juvenile’s 400 Degreez simmered on local charts — and then there was the release of the music video for its first single, “Ha,” beaming into TVs around the U.S. The influence of “Ha,” released at the end of the music-on-television era — from Total Request Live to music video request channels (like, locally, The Box, at $2.99 per request, piped into your living room) — can’t be understated, with MTV viewers receiving an addictive alienlike skittering beat through their TV sets and seeing a real-life glimpse of a South that was invisible to mainstream America.
That single was followed by “Back That Azz Up,” which anyone from ’99 and the 2000s will tell you was taken over by Cash Money Records.
Juvenile’s gruff, groundbreaking flow and phrasings on both songs inspired countless others — Drake and Kendrick Lamar, among others, have liberally referenced his raps. And Mannie Fresh, the architect of the Cash Money sound and that unmistakable “Ha” beat, quietly remains a local legend after defining the sound of rap’s 21st century Big Bang. It’s only fitting they throw their own tricentennial party.
A daylong concert event begins at 2 p.m. July 6 at Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer, 519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.facebook.com/manningsnola. Tickets $30.