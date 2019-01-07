“Far From Earth” is right. On their third full-length album, the four Findlay sisters continue to mine far-out sounds from their southeast corner of rural Australia, a fertile desert of neo-psychedelic pop that sits below Stonefield’s heavy, organ-swirling prog and monster riffs. But their vision on the edge of the world finds its way into the kinds of dewy Laurel Canyon grooves that dust up ’70s record shelves, with one hand digging the earth for familiar sounds and the other waving to the cosmos. “Broken Stone” buzzes with a raga-like nod to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” but it nestles between the harmony-filled psychedelic dream of “Together” and a massive, two-note proto-metallic “Through the Storm,” an echo of Sabbath doom and a fresh trip through modern sludge.
Album opener “Delusion” meditates on a time-altering passage of alternating prog-worship riffs, with Amy Findlay, whose voice takes its time to wrap around each word, inviting the listener into the warp: “Time is so lonely when it’s only mine.” The band opens for King Tuff, Kyle Thomas’ garage rock alter ego, another time traveler with his arm out the window.
Tickets $16. 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net.