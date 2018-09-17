Through Greta Kline’s dozens of songs as Frankie Cosmos, she’s created a personal archaeology, digging beneath the material and the moments and the skin and the guts to get to the complicated emotions buried underneath it all. She speaks to “you,” the listener, and to the countless “you’s” buried with the bones of her life.
Kline amassed a pile of bedroom recordings as a teenager, earning acclaim for her candor and heart-wrenching poetry. On 2018’s Vessel, her debut for Sub Pop, Kline’s full band arrangements propel her honest, exhaustive vignettes to stitch together a complicated human barely approaching her mid-20s.
Whether gripping with loneliness and anxiety or the enormous pain in the smallest of moments and memories, she dissolves her wounds through the cathartic release of softly singing a song that weighs a million pounds. Her lyrics frequently offer contradictions — “Being alive matters quite a bit / even when you feel like shit” (“Being Alive”) and “I wasn't built for this world / I had sex once, now I'm dead” (“Cafeteria”) — or are quiet, boundary-building triumphs with a grounding caveat: “You are a word I made up when I'm high,” she tells another “you” on the closing title track. “I gave you meaning but I don't know why / and you can make me cry / only you can make me cry.”
On “This Stuff,” she asks, nearly a quarter of the way through Vessel, whether these confessions are even worth sharing, knowing the answer is a fat “yes” with the release of a disarming collection of her best work yet: “Can you tell anyone this stuff? Can you ever tell it enough? Will it make a difference? Will they forget it within minutes?” Kline could be talking to anyone (it’s likely to a someone), but she climbed so deep into herself that her “I” has turned to us.
Tickets $12 in advance, $14 at the door. Lomelda and Stef Chura open at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com.